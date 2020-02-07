Samuel Kalu Needs to Change Attitude, Bordeaux Coach Warns

Coach of French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, Paulo Sousa, has revealed the real reason why Nigeria international Samuel Kalu hasn’t been getting regular run of games at the club.

Sousa said beyond the injury the 22-year-old is suffering from he also has not shown enough commitment in training and games where he has played this season.

According to Owngoalnig, the coach said unless he improves on his attitude he won’t get to play for the team this season. So far Kalu has missed the last four games of the team although he is back in training after a minor knee injury.

A rumoured transfer target of German side Hertha Berlin during the recently concluded January transfer window, his future will no doubt be reviewed by the club at the end of the season.

“Samuel Kalu cannot yet train normally with the group, he has a knee problem,” Sousa told the club website.

“We did an exam (MRI) and he has nothing, but he is in pain and cannot train He just started running again Monday, so we have to reinstate him.

“But we are waiting for him to change his mental attitude and his level of commitment in training to have a place to play again on the team.

“He doesn’t change his mentality, there is no place for him in our matches. But it’s the same for the others.”