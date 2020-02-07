Four Feared Killed in Ondo Bank Robbery

James Sowole in Akure

Four persons were feared killed Thursday when dare- devil robbers attacked two banks at Ile-Oluji, headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The attacked banks are the First Bank and the Polaris Bank located in the heart of the town.

THISDAY gathered that those killed in the incident were two policemen and two civilians

An eye witness told THISDAY that the robbers announced their arrival by shooting sporadically into the air, forcing people to run helter skelter.

He disclosed that while one of the slain policemen was shot in the head, the other one was shot in the abdomen in the police van.

The robbers were said have gained access into the banking halls by blowing the security gates with dynamites.

At the time of filing this report, local hunters were searching the bush for the fleeing robbers while soldiers arrived after the robbers had fled the scene with undisclosed amount of money.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ondo State, Mr. Femi Joseph confirmed the incident but could not confirm the number of casualties.

Joseph said the command had deployed men to the scene and the entire town, adding that nomalcy has returned to the community.

The PPRO said the robbers could not steal any money from the Polaris Bank but could not confirm that of the First Bank