Countdown to Ultimate Love Premiere

In less than 72 hours, MultiChoice Nigeria will premiere a new reality show Ultimate Love. Since the video entertainment company made the announcement last year, there’s been an anticipated buzz around the show that will see 16 strangers paired together with the hope of finding true love. How they fare in their quest of love in an enclosed environment known as the Love Pad is expected to keep viewers glued to their seats for the duration of the show.

Like the company’s successful reality show Big Brother Naija, contestants in Ultimate Love will have an omnipresent guide who will also serve as counsellor. Only that this time, a woman will fill the shoes of the popular mysterious figure. She will be called Aunty and viewers will have to wait till Sunday to find out if she will be as mysterious as the Biggie of Big Brother Naija.

Aunty is expected to help the singles find their ultimate partner that will eventually lead to marriage. Simply put, she will be the matchmaker. Her job is to ensure that the singletons have an adventurous journey in their quest to find true love. Like Big Brother, her role is equally psychologically demanding. She will have to endure the tantrums and heartbreaks of the contestants (this is inevitable), be seen as a friend and confidant while maintaining a level of discipline.

No doubt, whosoever the company has chosen to assume the pivotal role must be emotionally, mentally and physically sound.

The choice of a female character is not totally lost on pundits. Not a few fans of Big Brother Naija have fantasised and often expressed their thoughts on having a female personality play the omniscient figure of the show. By using a female character for Ultimate Love, the company is subtly showing its support for gender equality. Aunty will be a big litmus test, not only for the company but also for female TV personalities hoping to take on more demanding roles like their male counterparts.

While Aunty will play matchmaker, the survival of the contestants on the show depends on the viewers who will vote for their favourite couple to remain in the house on a weekly basis. The ultimate couple will be given a lavish wedding and a beautifully furnished home if they choose to stay committed after the show.

MultiChoice Nigeria is betting on Ultimate Love to change the face of reality TV shows which is currently the new mania. At a press conference last year, its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe stated that Nigerians have shown genuine interest and passion for reality TV shows because the content is relatable to real life. Therefore, he is confident that Ultimate Love will be well received by Nigerians because “As Africa’s biggest storyteller and custodians of premium and quality entertainment in Africa, our viewers can expect the very best production values and a show experience unlike anything ever seen on African television.”

Ultimate Love will premiere on Sunday, February 9 on Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.