Academy to Commence Online Courses

The Lagos Aviation Academy (LAA), a travel and tourism school, has announced that it will start offering self-study courses before midyear 2020.

On commencing the new session this year, the General Manager, Chinasa Mbene, disclosed the move was aimed at making study easier for its students who might not be physically available to take the courses.

“With a mission to impart relevant knowledge through innovative training solutions designed to progressively build leaders and inspire excellence, Lagos Aviation Academy is set to introduce online courses. “To drive this, we are in partnerships with recognized aviation bodies, using relevant technology. We have also developed a curriculum to make the learning process seamless for our students,” Mbene said.

She also noted that there was need to prepare the upcoming generation to take over from the aging experts in the next 10 to 15 years, noting that the academy would focus on the younger generation and incoming workforce to ensure continuity and improvement of professionalism in the Nigerian Aviation industry.

“In the next 10 to 15 years, we are going to see many skilled professionals in the aviation industry age and retire from their jobs. To ensure the transfer of knowledge to the next generation and to also ensure that there is continuity, we are actively focused on training the next generation.

“In line with this vision, we recently awarded scholarships to two students who wanted to pursue a career in the aviation industry.

“This year, we would be focusing on enlightening the younger generation on the numerous career paths in the industry. Lagos Aviation Academy looks forward to demystifying the general ideology that the only jobs in the industry are the pilots and cabin crew officers,” she stated.