World Cancer Day: Obaseki Calls for Collaboration against Scourge

…Says 80% of cases can be avoided through prevention

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has called on Nigerians to join hands with the government to wage war against cancer, noting that prevention remains a much-neglected weapon in the anti-cancer fight.

Obaseki, who stated this during the commemoration of the World Cancer Day, organised by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) in Benin recently, said every February 4 was set aside by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to draw global attention to the disease, review progress on treatment and management options with global stakeholders.

He said: “While federal and state governments intensify efforts to bring cancer treatment closer to sufferers across the country, more than 80 per cent of cancer cases could be avoided through prevention.

“The rate at which the terminal disease has claimed thousands of lives in recent times, is unacceptable. Together we can tackle the scourge.

“Much as there are many reasons why people die from cancer-related illnesses, prevention remains a much under-funded and neglected weapon in the fight against the killer ailment.

“This calls for concerted effort among Nigerians, especially in creating awareness about the disease, which has claimed millions of lives.”

He said it was imperative for people to become aware of the most common forms of cancer, their risk factors, preventive measures, and the importance of early detection.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “I am and I will”, Obaseki said everyone has the capacity to address the cancer burden, adding, “we can work together to reduce cancer risk factors. We can overcome barriers to early diagnosis, treatment and palliative care.

“We need to pull resources together to improve cancer control and achieve global targets to reduce premature mortality from cancer”, he added.