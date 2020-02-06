Sony Unveils Mirrorless Cameras to Boost Photography

By Emma Okonji

Sony Middle East and Africa, Kontakt Pro, has launched the latest range of Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras in Nigeria in collaboration to meet the growing demand for more sophisticated camera technology in the African market.

The cameras were unveiled at a workshop held for photo enthusiasts and professional photographers in Lagos recently.

As the global leader in mirrorless technology, Sony has developed the industry-leading technologies based on five fundamentals – lens, image quality, speed, battery life and compact and lightweight. Its mirrorless cameras offer the fastest shooting speed with auto focus (AF) and auto exposure (AE). It also offers the best performance for portraits with animal eye tracking and the best performance to shoot completely silent with full AF. It comes with a battery life, which lasts twice longer than any other camera model.

Head, Business Development, Digital Imaging, Sony Middle East and Africa, Sajeer Shamsu, said: “Sony’s industry-leading innovations in digital imaging technologies, like processors, sensors and software algorithms and their rapid deployment in our cameras, has made us the go-to brand for photography and videography professionals and enthusiasts around the world. We are delighted that one of our key markets in Africa will have access and be able to use our innovative products.”

According to him, some of the Alpha range of cameras that will be available in the market include the A6100L, A6600M, A6400L, A7M3, A7RM3 and A7RM4.

Speaking about its features, Shamsu said the latest Sony Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 included a 24.2MP Exmor CMOS image sensor, the latest BIONZ X image processor, and a front-end LSI implemented in Sony’s full-frame cameras.

“This powerful trio combines to deliver all-around enhancements in image quality and performance across all areas of photo and video capture, he said, adding that the cameras offer a lightning-fast autofocus acquisition time of 0.02 seconds, with 425 focal-plane phase-detection autofocus (AF) points covering approximately 84 per cent of the image area and 425 contrast-detection AF points.

Shamsu said the Sony Alpha 6400 would bring many of Sony’s most advanced technologies from their acclaimed full-frame line-up to a compact, lightweight APS-C camera. The speedy new camera boasts the world’s fastest autofocus (AF) acquisition of 0.02 seconds, while also introducing the new advanced “Real-time Eye AF” and ”Real-time Tracking” capabilities.