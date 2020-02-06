Shoprite Boosts Breast Cancer Awareness in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

In a bid boost the fight against breast cancer in Nigeria, Shoprite, a leading retailer across Africa, has commenced four cancer screening programmes in Asaba, Onitsha, Abuja and Kano.

Other cities billed to benefit from the gesture are Damaturu and Lagos.

In statement made available to reporters recently, the company said, “Early detection of breast cancer can save lives; one of which may be yours. Free breast cancer screenings will again be available, this time in all six regions of Nigeria as a result of the long-standing partnership between Shoprite Nigeria and ‘Run For a Cure Africa’ (RFCA).”

According to the statement, the Big Pink Fight screenings began February 3 – 8, 2020 and it will give women access to clinical breast examinations, ultrasound scans and mammograms. Four of the screening stations will be situated at Shoprite stores in Asaba Mall, Delta State; Onitsha Mall in Anambra State; Novare Gateway Mall in FCT Abuja and Ado Bayero Mall in Kano State.

The Founder/ Executive Director, RFCA, Dr. Ebele Mbanugo, said, “The early detection of the disease is a crucial factor in its successful treatment, however, the sad reality in Nigeria is that 75 per cent of breast cancer cases are diagnosed too late, when treatment is prohibitively expensive and survival rates greatly diminished.”

Shoprite’s partnership with RFCA dates back to 2014, when they joined hands to raise awareness against breast cancer by rolling-out free screenings. Some 5000 women have since benefited from these screenings which takes place annually.

Mbanugo said the screening dates and locations are as follows; February 3-5, Department of Radiology, Yobe University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu; February 4-5, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, A and E Building, Idi Araba Surulere, Lagos; February 4-5, Shoprite, Asaba Mall, Asaba, Delta; 6th-7th February.

The campaign moves to Shoprite, Onitsha Mall, Onitsha, Anambra on February 7-8; Shoprite, Novare Gateway mall along Airport Road, Lugbe, Abuja and from February 7-8, Shoprite, Ado Bayero Mall, Zoo road, Kano.