Reigniting Acculturation in Nigeria

Sunday Ehigiator, who was at the recently held ‘Les Grands Chais de France’ wine, champagne and cognac tasting event, concludes that it was simply to reignite acculturation

It was Ernest Hemingway who said, “Wine is one of the most civilised things in the world and one of the most natural things of the world that has been brought to the greatest perfection, and it offers a greater range for enjoyment and appreciation than, possibly, any other purely sensory thing.”

Wine is many things to many people. It’s a passion, career, hobby, beverage, meal accompaniment, investment or simply a fun way to take away from the drudgeries of everyday life.

For others it’s a place holder, allowing them to remember events and there are those who simply enjoy its hedonistic pleasures. Regardless of how you look at wine, there is always something new for everyone to learn about wine.

Whether you’re enjoying a glass solo or with a group of your favorite people, whenever there’s wine involved, you are in good company. It doesn’t take much to fall head over heels in love with a glass of wine. However, you must be careful not to turn a wino.

Once that perfect bottle of red, white, or rosé blesses your taste-buds, it’s practically a done deal. It’s liquid perfection that anyone over 18 has clinked their glasses to more than once.

In fact, you’re no stranger to posting a ‘selfie’ with some merlot in your stemless wine glass at a rooftop bar.

Most wine is made with grapes, but they’re not like the ones you find in the grocery store. Wine grapes are smaller, sweeter, have thick skins, and contain seeds.

There are over 1,300 wine grape varieties used in commercial production but only about 100 of these varieties make up 75 per cent of the world’s vineyards.

Thus, at the recently held Les Grands Chais de France’ wine, champagne and cognac tasting event themed, ‘French Appellations’, in Lagos, the colourful evening which enjoyed the partnership of the Trade Office of the French Embassy (Business France), was filled with specialists from some of the greatest and most renowned French wine houses and distilleries, simply showcasing their brands and dishing out its characteristics and antecedents to wine lovers.

‘Vin’ is the word for wine in French, and it could be said that France traditionally held a monopoly on wine production and appreciation even in this 21st century.

As the Export Manager of JP Chenet, Jerome Bouynaud, said, “All French wine producers are known by a distinct feature; their wines are labeled by their regions, and not the type of grape.”

From the JP Chenet’s brand, there was Cabernet-Syrah, which is a perfect balance of an intensely fruity wine with silky body; the summer fresh, fruity Merlot Rose`; and a ruby-red Merlot Cabernet.

There were likewise brands of Muscat Blanc, Rose Pinot, Calvet, Grand Sud, Domaine De La Baume, Chateau Laubes, Fleurs De Prairie, Chateau De Domazan, Legende, Chateau Mautain, Jelzin, Hine, and Champagne Taittinger’s Brut Reserve, Demi Sec, and Prestige Rose.

Wine Etiquettes

Bouynaud continued that wine is a personified liquid and every parts of it must be paid significant attention when spending time with it. According to him, “from the cups, or goblets to the bottle, and wine, they requires maximum attention.

“I think this is what so many wine lovers don’t know. The cups come in different shapes. The champagne cup for instance has a slim mouth so that before you drink your wine you can inhale a wine fragrance.

“Wine fragrances are very significant and mean a lot to different people. For some people, it reminds them of a place, an occasion or event. For other, it reminds them of a fruit they are familiar with but long tasted. This makes wine personified.

“And when you sip wine, you first must shuffle it in your mouth before swallowing. At the point of shuffling, the wine could taste like something you know from your cultural background, remind you of a fruit of particular delicacy or even brings memories of holidays”.

On the importance of wine years, Champagne Taittinger Export Manager, Carlos de Ipanema said, “The older a wine, the better. Old wines mean maturity, and class. This is why I said earlier that wines are personified, they feel, they change in taste as they get older; they are loved, and also can speak their ages even without you looking at the label.

“How you keep a wine, handle it and pour it in a cup can have an effect on the taste of the wine. And also older wines are more expensive as compared to young ones”.

On how to differentiate between ages of wines, he said, “It is very easy but some people see it as magic when they serve a guest wine and he tells you ‘Oh! This is an old wine’. The secret is in the light reflection of the wine on the drinking table.

“When you pour any wine for instance in a cup, expose the cup against the bright light before drinking even while sitting. It reflects its colour on the table. If it is an old wine, the colour would be darker or deeper, while a young wine would have a faint reflection of the wine colour.”

Also speaking about cups, Hine Deputy Commercial Director, Per Even Allaire, said when one use cups with wider mouth to drink wine, the aroma escapes, and it has effect on the taste.

“Also in handling goblets or other wine cups, it good you hold it at the base and avoid the wine from touching your fingers. If it touches your finger it could take a while before the aroma leaves,” he said.

Fusion

Speaking with THISDAY, the sponsor of the event, Ifeanyi Emechebe, also a wine importer and exporter, said the purpose of the event was to merge the Nigerian culture with French Appellations.

“Basically it’s for the Nigerian public to taste the flavors of French origin, and infuse that in our wine drinking culture. This is the maiden edition, and we are hoping to make it an annual event.

“We are running some little workshops and seminars currently, whereby we teach some basic drinking ethics as regards wine. It’s something as simple as, when you open a bottle of wine; allow it sink or breath for 10 to 20 minutes before you drink.

“So that when you taste it, the appellation is at its best and you get the full flavor of the vintage. Wine drinking is a culture and I am glad that is really growing in Nigeria. People are now leaving beer to embrace wine. And we are teaching people this at the workshop. Your food should go with your type of drinks, especially the Nigerian foods.”

On some of the unethical wine-drinking cultures among Nigerians, Emechebe said, “Because we are a very hot country, we drink wine which is supposed to be drank at a minimum of about 12 degrees temperature, at a very hot condition.

“Also, some certain wines like white wines don’t do well with light. Hence they are supposed to be stored in the dark, however most Nigerians store them under light.

“Also, wine doesn’t like agitation. It doesn’t like a lot of movements. When you frequently move wine around like some Nigerians do, it agitates the wine and spoils the vintage. So just those little things can affect the final taste; hence, wine is personified.”

Health Benefits

On the health benefits of wine, the Commerce Director of Incodeal/BAC, Gil Cheviron noted that Wine is full of antioxidants that attack free radicals when they come lurking around.

According to Cheviron, “drinking a glass of wine daily can give your immune system a boost. Moderate alcohol consumption can ward off infections and keep your immune system in check.

“As we get older, our bones get more brittle. You could increase your calcium intake by relaxing with a glass of wine. Red wines particularly have high levels of silicon, which is great for your bone mineral density. It increases the density and reduces the chance of osteoporosis. And like warm milk, it may help you doze off at night.

“Moderate consumption of wine and alcohol in general, can prevent blood clotting. Wine acts as a natural blood thinner, breaking up any blood clots that could lead to a stroke, especially for women. Wine also reduces the risk of a heart diseases, type-2 diabetics, lower cholesterol, and risk of cancer.

“Drinking a glass of wine is just like food for the brain. Drinking a single glass has shown to improve brain function. The chemicals in red wine prevent the brain’s neurons from dying off. As a result, it protects the brain from dementia while slowing the onset of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,” he added.