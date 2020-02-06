OPPO Mobile Top 20 Finalists Announced

After vetting the applications of thousands of young photographers who participated in the OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest, OPPO Mobile has announced twenty shortlisted finalists who will proceed to join the phase two of the contest.

Over N2 million worth of prizes will be awarded to the top three photographers who will emerge winners of the OPPO Redefinition Photography contest.

The twenty shortlisted finalists will be given the opportunity showcase their extraordinary creativity with the superior quality of the OPPO Reno 2 smartphone using the six photography modes available in the OPPO Reno 2, which are Wide Angle, Zoom, Ultra Night Mode, Microspur, Videography and Blurring.

The OPPO Redefinition Photography contest seeks to find ‘raw’ talents and empower them with the platform to take their craft to the next level.

