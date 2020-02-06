Milan Derby, Premier League, La Liga Games to Air Live on GOtv

Football fans will be treated to a bumper package this weekend as games from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga will be aired on GOtv this weekend.

The games, scheduled to hold from 8-9 February, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

The weekend’s broadcast begins with the Premier League encounter between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday. The game kicks off at 1:30pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2.

Everton, who were languishing at the bottom of the table in the early part of the season, have been resurgent since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as manager. The Toffees – currently placed ninth – are now more attack-minded, the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi flourishing. They are also tighter at the back, with central defender, Yerry Mina, regaining his form. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have struggled all season and are currently lie 14th, just six points above relegation places. The Eagles have drawn three and lost two of their last five games, leaving manager Roy Hodgson worried. But with the tricky pair of Wilfred Zaha and Jordan Ayew in attack, they carry offensive plenty of offensive menace

The Serie A will witness the fierce rivalry on Sunday when Inter Milan host AC Milan in the 296th Derby Della Madonnina (Milan Derby) at San Siro. The game, which kicks off at 8.45pm, will be aired live on SuperSport Select 5.

Inter, who won the first encounter 2-0 in September, will seek strengthen their chances of dislodging Juventus as the league champions. The Nerazzurri slid from the first position to the second following three draws in their last five games. But Antonio Conte’s men remain within touching distance of their rival and will continue their chase for their first Serie A title since the 2009/2010 season. The team will rely on the in-form strike partnership of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. They will, however, meet a Milan team who have been in indifferent form. I Rossoneri are currently in eighth position and are in danger of not qualifying for a European competition. Manager Stefano Pioli knows that his team must start winning and will hope the likes of Ante Rebic, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and star signing, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, deliver the goods.

Also on Sunday, reigning LaLiga champions, Barcelona, will travel to face Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. The game kicks off at 9pm and will be live on SuperSport Select 4.

Real Betis, currently placed 12th, have lost two and drawn two of their last five games, pushing them closer to the relegation battle. But coach Joan Francesc Ferrer, popularly known as Rubi, will hope that his charges – including striker Borja Iglesias Quintas, midfielder Nabil Fekir, and veteran winger Joaquin – will rise to the occasion against their more illustrious opponents. Second-placed Barcelona will aim to regain top spot. Los Blaugrana are three points behind their rivals, Real Madrid, and manager Quique Setién knows that another loss may hamper the team’s chances of retaining La Liga title. Although the team will miss injured striker, Luis Suarez, skipper Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will provide sufficient threat upfront, Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie De Jong will provide depth in the middle of the park while Gerad Pique will be tasked to lead the team’s defence line.