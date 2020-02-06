Expert Calls for Assent to Data Protection Bill

As the world marks Data Privacy Day 2020, another cybersecurity expert, Mr. Remi Afon, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Data Protection Bill, which was passed by the 8th National Assembly in May 2019.

Afon, is the President of the Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN).

He said the signing of the bill has become more necessary owing to the fact that the Muhammadu Buhari was a victim of data privacy violation by Cambridge Analytical during the 2015 presidential elections, when the firm allegedly worked with the Israeli intelligence firm, Black Cube to acquire hacked medical and financial information about him.

According to Afon, “As part of our advocacy as cybersecurity professionals, we urge the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Data Protection Bill, which we believe is on his table to commemorate with this year’s Data Privacy Day.”

He explained that in May 2019, the National Assembly passed the Data Protection Bill and sent it to the President for assent, but unfortunately this is yet to be signed into law for the past eight months. “One would have expected the President to act swiftly in signing the bill into law,” he added.

The Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria has been advocating for Data Protection Law for years now. But both the lower and the upper legislative chambers were magnanimous to pass the Data Protection bill last year, Afon said.

According to him, the Data Protection Bill would be charged with the responsibility for the protection of Personal Data and Data Subjects’ Rights and Regulation of the Processing of Personal Information, disclosing that the bill, when finally signed into law, will see an increase in the number of data protection officers in the country.

“In today’s world of big data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, where organisations are making a fortune from data mining, the benefits of the Data Protection Bill cannot be overemphasised. The bill contains strict rules called data protection principles which organisations, government and businesses must follow to keep personal data accurate, safe and secure.