Adhere to Administrative Laws, FG Tells NITDA Governing Board

By Emma Okonji

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has charged the newly inaugurated governing board members of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to adhere to administrative laws and guidelines put in place by the federal government.

He said this when he inaugurated the Chairman Governing Board of NITDA, Dr. Abubakar Saidu and its members, in Abuja, recently.

The Minister advised members of the governing board to understand the laws and guidelines put in place by the federal government especially the administrative laws and urged each member to review and understand it.

He pointed out that the day to day activities of each and every parastatals lied with the management, adding that neither the ministry nor the governing Board has anything to do with the day to day running of the parastatals.

According to Pantami, “The day to day activities of the parastatals has been with the Chief Executive and its management team, they have to do that and nobody has power to go and do day to day activities for them.

“The ministry supervises what they are doing because the power of supervision lies with the ministry while the governing board power is to cascade policies. Board has no power to initiate policy except the policy of the federal government.”

Pantami added: “We have been receiving complaint of conflict of roles sometimes within the board on one hand and the management on the other.

“I hope that this would not emerge from NITDA. We need to demonstrate highest maturity and leave with one another as well as have a very cordial relationship between the management and the board.”

The minister said he did not have any perception except positive and hope that they will demonstrate highest level of maturity in managing the board. He however stressed: “When there is anything that is reported to us, we investigate. Both Board members and management can always be sanctioned by the government because they are all federal government appointees.”

Saidu, in his response, said the appointment was a big responsibility for members of the board.

“This is a very big responsibility given to us and with my team we see that we maintain and improve what is already on ground. I am sure from what I have seen so far we have the support from the ministry and the President,” Saidu said.