World Indoor: Amusan Third In Dusseldorf, Enekwechi Fourth in Shot Put

Nigeria’s 2020 Olympics medal hopes,sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan and shot putter, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi were beaten to the top spot in their respective event Tuesday night at the PSD meeting in Dusseldorf, Germany where the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Tour made its third stop.

Amusan was the pre-race favourite in the 60m hurdles following her incredible 7.84 seconds run last Friday in Karlsruhe, also in Germany.

The time puts the petite Nigerian second on the Nigerian nay African all-time list as well as second on the 2020 world list.

Wishes however refuse to be horses at the Dusseldorf Athletics Hall and the reigning Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion failed to fulfil expectations.

She ran 7.96 seconds to place third behind Christina Clemons (7.91 seconds) whom the Nigerian defeated five days ago and home girl,Cindy Roleder who came in third (7.94 seconds).

Amusan (15 points) is second behind Clemons (24 points) in the 60m hurdles standings after three stops while reigning world champion,Nia Alli is third with 10 points.

Amusan will be hoping to restore ‘normal’ order when the tour train makes its fourth of seven stops at the Orlen Copernicus Cup at the Arena Torun in Torun,Poland on Saturday.

The hugely talented Nigerian has been confirmed for the meeting with Jamaica’s Megan Tapper,also a finalist as the Nigerian in Doha last year at the outdoor world championships expected to give Amusan a good fight for the 10 maximum points on offer.

Also on the night,reigning African Games Shot Put king,Enekwechi made his 2020 tour debut with what naturally will be a season’s best as he threw a distance of 20.37m to place fourth.

The Nigerian’s effort was worth three points which place him fourth in the standings after just one stop.

Enekwechi holds a 21.09m personal best in the event which he set in February 2019 in Notre Dame, Indiana, USA..