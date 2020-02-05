States’ IGR Drops by N98.58bn in Q3

James Emejo in Abuja

The Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) declined by N98.58 billion to N293.80 billion in the third quarter of 2019 (Q3 2019) compared to N392.38 billion in the preceding quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the IGR at State level for Q3 2019 report posted yesterday, this indicated a negative growth of 25.12 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The NBS stated that seven states recorded growth in IGR while 30 states and the FCT recorded a decline at the end of the quarter in review.

However, in Q3, Lagos generated N91.93 billion in IGR; Rivers, N31.05 billion; Kano, N7.24 billion; Akwa Ibom, N6.15 billion; and Cross River, N2.88 billion.

Others are Nasarawa, N3 billion; Ogun, N23.28 billion; Oyo, N5.94 billion; and FCT, N17.15 billion.

Also, Yobe generated N1.13 billion in Q3; Kogi, N5.89 billion; Katsina, N1.80 billion; Gombe, N2.15 billion and Benue, N2.79 billion.

Others are Imo, N2.55 billion; Kaduna, N5.74 billion; Edo, N6.82 billion; Kwara, N7.91 billion and Sokoto, N2.27 billion.

Abia also posted IGR of N2.69 billion; Adamawa, N1.80 billion; Anambra, N8.17 billion and Delta, N13.11 billion.

The statistical agency however noted that states’ IGR nevertheless increased to N986.29 billion within nine months in the year (January to September) compared to N692.49 billion recorded in the first half of 2019 (January to June).

Lagos was also on top of the list of highest IGR between January and September 2019 with N297.09 billion closely followed by Rivers with N107.03 billion, while Yobe State recorded the least IGR of N1.13 billion.

FCT recorded N55.72 billion; Kaduna, N28.14 billion; Imo, N13.10 billion, Enugu, N14.88 billion; Oyo, N20 billion and Yobe, N3.34 billion.