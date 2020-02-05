Insecurity: IG Appears Before Senate Today

Senate inaugurates committee on security blueprint

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, is to appear before the Senate at plenary today to interface with the upper chamber over the rising security challenge facing the nation.

This is just as the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday inaugurated a 17-man Ad-hoc committee headed by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, with a charge on the committee to come up with a blueprint on how to address the worsening security situation in the country. The Senate had last Wednesday at plenary summoned the Police High Command led by the Inspector-General to appear before it today to explain the modalities for the establishment of community policing to complement police present mandate to secure lives and property.

The IG who is expected at plenary by 11am will take questions from Senators at a session to be presided over by the Senate President.

Meanwhile, speaking yesterday while inaugurating the Senate ad-hoc Committee on Nigerian Security Challenges, Lawan mandated it to urgently create blueprint to restructure, review and reorganize the current security architecture of the country.

According to him, the 1999 constitution guarantees protection of the life and property of every Nigerian and the Government’s commitment to uphold same.

‘’It is well known that Security Sector Governance (SSG) aims at elaborating rules that set standards for state and human security by applying the principle of good governance to the security sector.

‘’This makes security provision, oversight and management more effective and more accountable, within the framework of democratic civilian control. It means that institutions fulfill their respective roles and responsibilities to a high professional standard based on Good Security Sector Governance standard and best practices.

Others members of the Security Ad-hoc committee include the Senate Minority leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, Senate deputy chief whip, Sabi Abdullahi, Ali Ndume, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and Haliru Dauda Jika.

Others are Senators Bala IBN Na’Allah, George Thomson Sekimo, Ibrahim Gobir, Suleiman Kwari, Kabiru Gaya and Abba Moro.

Meanwhile, Chairmanship nominee for Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Prof. Adeolu Akande has expressed concern over the increase in the use of mobile phones to perpetrate crimes in the country.

He made this known while appearing before the Senate Committee on Communications headed by Senator Oluremi Tinubu yesterday.