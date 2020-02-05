Edo business community parleys British High Commissioner, UK investors

On the back of far-reaching reforms by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to open up the state for business opportunities, the state has continued to witness an influx of foreign investors with the British Deputy High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson leading a new batch of investors from the United Kingdom to meet the state’s business community.

The meeting, which held in Benin City, the Edo State capital, had business experts from the private sector including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN); Guinness Nigeria PLC; Azura Power; Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) among others in attendance.

Head, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi; Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Co-operatives and Employment, Hon. Felix Akhabue, and Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Richard Uyi Edebiri were in attendance.

Deputy British High Commissioner, Thompson said the essence of the meeting was to understand the business environment in Edo State and ascertain the opportunities available for UK investors.

“Further, we will like to work with partners in the state to strengthen the specific skills needed by investors and employers”, she added.

Thompson was accompanied by Director, International Trade, British High Commission, Paul Grey and other officials of the High Commission.

Uwaibi, while giving an insight on the business environment in the state, said Edo was ready to receive UK investors and support a seamless process to locate investments in the State.

He assured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki led administration is keen to providing 24hrs electricity for industries and government offices with an understanding with Ossiomo Power & Infrastructure Company.

On their parts, Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Akhabue and his Agriculture counterpart, Uyi-Edebiri expressed readiness of the state in supporting investors from the United Kingdom with emphasis on the comparative advantage of the State.