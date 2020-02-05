ACCA Honours Ajayi

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has recognised Victoria Abiola Ajayi, Deputy Chief Financial Officer at TVC Communications, with its Regional Advocate of the Year Award for Africa.

A statement explained that Ajayi was lauded for her contributions to developing professional accountancy across Nigeria, particularly in the media sector.

Commenting on the award, the Director, Africa, ACCA, Jamil Ampomah, said, “Victoria is an active advocate and role model with a strong employer and business network. Her connections and eagerness to use her influence to promote ACCA is one of our greatest assets. Well done Victoria on being awarded ACCA Africa Regional Advocate of the Year 2019.”

Also, the Head of ACCA Nigeria, Thomas Isibor, said: “Victoria has contributed tremendously to the growth of ACCA in Nigeria and beyond, most notably in the TV space where we now have a great relationship with the national broadcasting house.

“Her contribution is noteworthy and very significant and has helped ACCA to build a great working relationship with the national broadcaster, TVC Communications.

“Because of her sphere of influence in the broadcast sector of the media, ACCA is receiving awareness in the targeted places such as the government and regulatory space in the past 12 months.

“We truly would not have been able to achieve this without Victoria.”

ACCA launched the regional advocacy awards in 2017, to recognise members who go above and beyond in expressing public support for the accountancy profession, embodying ACCA’s values.

The advocates are also members who deliver public value, display ethical professionalism and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.