Nseobong Okon-Ekong applauds Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on his 60th birthday for holding out a robust promise that his rallied the people behind him

On his 60th birthday, today, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has requested of his friends and associates the honour of a private and solemn celebration. Normally, joining the Diamond Club of senior citizens deserves all the accompanying merriment and thanksgiving, but it may not be an auspicious time in his calculation, simply because he is in public service. If he had attained this landmark age as an average citizen, perhaps, he would have been persuaded to host an extravagant party. Not at this time when allowing any kind of fanfare in his honour may be tantamount to giving approval to the profligate lifestyle of past helmsmen of Kwara, which he has consistently frowned at since he assumed office as governor.

A man who frequently and openly announces recovery of billions of Naira in cash and properties from functionaries of the last administration in the state cannot be seen doing anything wrong (or perceived wrong) with money.

So, Abdulrazaq will be at work today, minding his routine in the administration of a new Kwara that he is trying to bequeath to the people.

Among Nigeria’s 36 governors, Abdulrazaq has quickly etched his name in gold by doing a few things differently. And it did not even take much ingenuity, but by simply insisting on playing it by the rules. This proclivity towards authenticity has put a new shine on the corporate image of Kwara and the personal reputation of the governor.

Many people are surprised at the revolution that is taking place in Kwara. What makes the change so obvious is that there was an enigmatic ring around the personalities who brokered power in Kwara for over three decades. The 2019 overthrow of entrenched interests in Kwara politics was achieved by a coalition of forces. True, Abdulrazaq appears to be the biggest beneficiary, but as he likes to say, “The true beneficiaries are the people of Kwara who were for long traumatized until they collectively said, ‘O’toge’. I am holding a very sacred trust. There is no equal in the history of contemporary politics in Nigeria to what happened in Kwara in 2019. I am very mindful of the huge sacrifice made by the people. That is why I can’t afford to fail. Everything I do must be for the overall good of the people of Kwara State.”

The state’s N162 billion ‘Budget of Reconstruction and Reformation’ targets provision of critical infrastructure and human capital development; and rehabilitation for the poorest of the poor in Kwara society. Fifty-five percent of that budget goes to capital expenditure, the highest so far in the history of the state. The clear intention is to enhance the much-needed infrastructural development across all sectors in the state.

The real astonishment about the accomplishments of Abdulrazaq is the systematic deployment of phased development that looked like a mighty mountain to previous governments in the state. But he is just bringing to bear valuable experience garnered over time in running his own private business in real estate and oil and gas that he made a huge success of before venturing into politics. In just seven months of governance, Governor Abdulrazaq brought sports back to reckoning in Kwara with a one week-long fiesta, which was last held 15 years ago.

The governor earlier drew national attention in this political era with the appointment of the 26 year-old lady, Joana Nnazua Kolo, as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in the state. Kolo is one of the 56 percent women in the history making cabinet of Kwara State.

Abdulrazaq has reversed the trend that had all the 35 elective offices are occupied by men. Though women constitute 50 percent of Kwara’s 2.5 million population, all of the 24 state assembly members, six federal House of Representatives members, three senators, the governor and deputy governor are all men. But this happened when Abulrazaq did not have a say in the matter. With the New Sheriff in Kwara, there is no prevarication. Once, there is an established need for a revolutionary move, Abdulrazaq does not waste time. He gets it done!

Abdulrazaq came to governance ready to challenge old perceptions. He had been trying to be governor of Kwara for some time and only succeeded in 2019. The prevailing arguments of a battered economy and uninspired people is giving way to a new narrative championed by Abdulrazaq. He is simply saying, forget the failures and hopelessness of the past and look to the future with hope. With the rehabilitation of 31 schools across the state and payment of its counterpart fund of N450 million to enable the state access the Universal Basic Education Commission fund which the previous administrations did not care about, pride is being restored to the average Kwaran.