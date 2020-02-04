Ortom Expresses Worry over Increasing Security Challenges

George Okoh In Makurdi

The Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed worry over the increasing security challenges in the country, even as he said with the establishment of Operation Agro Rangers in the state, the fight against crime will be complemented.

The governor stated this Tuesday at the launch of Agro Rangers at the zonal headquarters of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Makurdi.

He further commended the federal government for approving the establishment of Operation Agro-Rangers in the country.

Ortom also lauded the NSCDC personnel for their resilience and doggedness in ensuring that peace and tranquility returns in the state.

He further commended President Muhammedu Buhari for sending additional security personnel especially Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) that comprises Special Forces across the security agencies in the country to the state to curb criminality.

The governor charged the Agro-Rangers officers to take the task before them seriously and be professional in the discharge of their operation.

He donated four Hilux vans and motorcycles to the operation and pledged to repair all their damaged operational vans.

Ortom pledged that the state would continue to abide by the rule of law and prayed God to give the officers strength and wisdom to overcome the criminals.

The state Commandant, NSCDC, Mr Kaamilu Isah, said all members of Agro-Rangers were drawn from the Special Forces Division of the Corps “to address security challenges in the agricultural and agro-allied industries in Nigeria, especially in rural communities”.

“The personnel in the unit are highly trained both physically and psychologically. They are specially trained to repel all kinds of enemies’ attacks on rural communities.

“The cardinal pillars of Rangers include: special operation raids and fighting patrols designed to sieze, capture or destroy enemy facilities or materials.

“Joint forcible entry and reconnaissance, which is exploring or scouting deep into the enemy territory with the view to gathering intelligence,” he said.

The commandant further disclosed that the functions of the Rangers included the arrest of the escalating conflict between herders and farming communities.

He said they would also provide security for all agricultural investments in the country, thereby, ensuring a secured food value-chain from the farmers, all the way to the final consumers.

He, however, said the operation would require operational vehicles and logistics to achieve maximum success.