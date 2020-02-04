Kaduna Commissions Pilgrims’ Facility

Wale Ajimotokan

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufa’i has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Kaduna State pilgrims’ hotel facility in the Mando transit camp, Kaduna.

El-Rufai described the construction of the hotel as symbolic because as it would end the stress and discomfort being experienced by pilgrims while waiting for airlift to Saudi Arabia.

He said the take of the Kaduna Hajj camp pilgrims’ hotel accommodation had been on the card in the last three years with the former Chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad.

the outgoing .

He praised Mukhtar and the NAHCON board for their excellent performance and rapid development in the Hajj industry within four years. He described Abdullahi as a pride to Kaduna state for the job well done. Governor El Rufa’i prayed that the new NAHCON Chairman , Zikrullah Hassan will exhibit the same level of commitment as did the former NAHCON boss.

Represented by NAHCON’s out-going Commissioner of Operations, Abdullahi Modibbo Saleh, described the out-going Chairman of NAHCON as passionate over these projects that would have reached advanced stages but for bureaucratic bottlenecks that hindered the projects take off for over two years.

In his submission, the Director-General, Bureau of Interfaith,

Malam Jamilu Abubakar Albani, noted that the Mando Hajj Camp has served pilgrims from Kaduna, Benue, Plateau Niger and Nasarawa states since 1986. It was initially designed to be a short transit camp but due to cancellations and flight delays, pilgrims are subjected to spending long hours and even days in the inconvenient open spaces.

NAHCON is constructing a pilgrims’ hotel facility and a multi-purpose centre in the Kaduna Hajj camp as part of Hajj Development Levy projects nationwide.