IG Orders Clampdown on Illegal Use of Siren, Spy Number Plates

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday ordered a clampdown on illegal use of siren, revolving lights and spy number plates.

Adamu also directed the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states and FCT to impound all vehicles using illegal spy number plates, siren and revolving lights and ensure diligent prosecution of offenders.

The IG gave the order at a meeting with the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, in Abuja.

The IG said the practice was illegal and poses monumental security risks to the nation and its people.

“Sequel to the working visit of the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, to the Inspector-General of Police, IG, MA Adamu, at the Force Headquarters yesterday, the IG has ordered all state Commissioners of Police to forthwith impound all vehicles illegally using spy number plates, sirens, revolving lights or covered number plates and ensure diligent prosecution of the offenders”, a statement issued by Force PRO, Frank Mba, said.

The IG stated that “all vehicles found to have spy number plates not duly issued, using sirens, or revolving lights without permit or having covered number plates will be promptly impounded”.

“These practices are illegal and pose monumental security risks to the country and its people”.

The Corps Marshal who visited the Force Headquarters in company of his management team sought for improved collaboration between the Police and the FRSC in key operational areas.

The IG while responding, restated his commitment to the continued partnership between the Nigeria Police and the FRSC especially in the areas of operations, training, intelligence sharing, and prosecution of offenders.

Meanwhile, the IG has commended the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, for personally taking charge against unauthorised concealment of number plates and other related offences.

In a related development, the Police operatives from FCT Police Command, while responding to a distress call on Sunday, arrested four suspected kidnappers in Piri-Kwali expressway.

The kidnappers fired several shots at a Toyota Previa bus and kidnapped some of its passengers after the bus was forced to stop.

While some of the passengers were rescued by the joint effort of the police and some youths of the nearby community, others are still with the kidnappers.

A statement by the command said the four suspects arrested by the police operatives are: Shuaibu Sule, 27 years; Mohammadu Usman, 25 years; Umar Usman, 19 years; and Usman Ibrahim, 20 years all of Kamadi village Kwali Area Council of Abuja.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one dane gun, two cutlasses, one iron bar, and one AK 47 ammunition shell.

The command said it is making concerted efforts to rescue the victims and arrest the suspects.