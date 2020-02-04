Edo 2020: FCT Minister Receives Unity Torch

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello yesterday received the Unity Torch of the National Sports Festival at a brief ceremony held at the FCT Administration.

He received the Torch from a contingent of FCT athletes led by the FCTA Director of Sports, Chief Dilichukwu Onyedinma.

The Minister expressed hope that the torch will go through all the 36 states before arriving Benin City in Edo State where this event will be hosted in April.

“As we flag-off the journey of this beautiful torch of unity for the unity games …we hope that God Almighty will see this torch go through all the 36 states and culminate in Benin the Sports city,” Bello said.

He commended the Edo State contingent for its excellent performance during the event last year in the FCT where they topped the medal chart.

Bello also appreciated the Ministry of Sports for partnering with the FCT Administration to revive the National Sports Festival, after six years of hiatus. The games, he said, is now providing a platform for Nigerian sports men and women to showcase their talents.

The Minister was joined by the FCT Minister of State, Hajiya Ramatu Tijani, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, the Acting Transportation Secretary, Mrs. Alice Achu Odey, among others during the flag off ceremony.

A Gbagyi cultural troupe also accompanied the unity torch to the Minister’s office where they provided entertainment during the brief ceremony.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC) Godwin Dudu-Orumen, has dismissed speculations that the third edition of the Edo State Sports Festival scheduled for February 11-16 has been postponed.

Dudu-Orumen in a statement yesterday signed by, his Special Adviser on Media, Nnamdi Okosieme, asked the public to disregard such speculations as they were products of minds irrevocably committed to mischief making.

The ESSC boss stated that contrary to such insinuations, the festival was very much on course and would hold from February 11 as scheduled at the Sports Complex of the University of Benin.