Samsung Unveils New Smartphones 

Emma Okonji

Samsung Nigeria at the weekend in Lagos, launched two new Galaxy ‘A’ Series smartphones and the Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone.

The two new Galaxy ‘A’ Series smartphones, which are Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51, are the latest additions to the popular Galaxy ‘A’Series.

With the introduction of the smartphones, Samsung said it was highlighting the company’s continued effort to bring pioneering technology to all Nigerians by ushering in a new decade of

Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Central Africa, Dudu Mokholo, who reiterated Samsung’s focus on innovation, said: “We are committed to bridging the gap between flagship features and affordability. I believe the Galaxy A Series offers the best value in its segment. Additionally, the power of the Note10 Liteand its famous S Pen is now accessible to more people in Nigeria.”

The Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51, the latest addition to the highly successful Galaxy A Series will be released in the country this February. The Galaxy Note10 Lite will also be released in a few weeks’ time. Both devices include flagship features at an affordable price.

“We are proud to connect with a new generation of consumers from the value-seekers to the power users. We will continue to listen to the needs of the local market and bring innovation that empowers all,” Mokholo added.

Built to make meaningful innovations and awesome mobile experiences to everyone, the Galaxy A71 and A51 are packed with enhanced features: a longer-lasting battery to keep up with your busy lifestyle, a smarter camera to help capture the entire world. The smartphones come with an Infinity-O display that gives an uninterrupted visual experience.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone, which is a standout specification, comes with spacious 6.7-inch immersive display and 4,500mAh batteries.

With super-fast charging device and with the latest and greatest camera technologies, the Galaxy Note10 Lite comes with versatile S Pen that makes it easy for users to capture, create and share more moments, and enable them to experience whole new levels of productivity, the phone company said in a statement.