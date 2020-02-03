Sahara Group Backs Gender Equality

Ensuring equal access to resources and opportunities regardless of gender, is essential for promoting sustainable development across the globe, the Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Pearl Uzokwe, has said.

Uzokwe who spoke in Paris at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Private Finance for Sustainable Development Conference, said galvanising private finance alongside other sources of finance for gender equality was not only urgent but critical for sustained wealth creation, especially in developing countries. Uzokwe, said Sahara Group had consistently led the cause of equal access and opportunities in the private sector through support for gender related projects and policies that supports employment and growth within the organization which is free of any gender-based considerations.

“Sahara Group is passionate about the issue of gender equality and we continue to promote and invest in projects that empower men and women to pursue economic prosperity. We are also entrenching gender diversity at the board level of the organisation in line with global trends in corporate governance,” she said.

Noting the need for women empowerment as a precursor to achieving gender equality, Uzokwe said governments and businesses needed to be, “more deliberate and committed,” in their support for activities that would connect girls and women to transformative economic opportunities.