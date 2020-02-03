Dakwambo Seeks Legal Backing for Financial Reforms 

James Emejo in Abuja

Former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dakwambo, has urged the federal government to document as well as back all financial reforms initiatives by law so that politicians do not take them for granted.

He noted that except reforms are catalogued and supported by legal framework, politicians can take advantage of the inherent loopholes for political gains.

Speaking at the public presentation/launch of the book, “Treasury Single Account Policy in Nigeria”, authored by the Director, Finance and Administration, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Salawu Zubairu, Dakwambo, who prior to his incursion into politics, was a former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), also highlighted the volume of resistance which often met the implementation of financial reform programmes while at the Treasury House.

He also recounted instances where his life had been under threat from elements opposed to change.

He said: “For people like me, we had to be given extra security, like they had to change our houses, we had to be accompanied by police because of the threats over the implementation of financial reforms.”

He also stressed that politicians could take advantage of loose reforms to win election except such initiative are properly ring-fenced against abuse.

He said: “I must tell you if I want to win elections today and go out there and say if I win elections today there’s no more TSA, won’t I get their votes? But am I doing the right thing? But for me as a politician I want to win and anyhow I win I have no problem.”

The former governor therefore, challenges the incumbent AGF, Mr. Ahmed Idris to ensure that existing finance Acts are reviewed so they politicians who, “come and go,” do not influence them.

He also praised both the author and Idris for the documentation of one of the most important financial reforms- TSA- so far undertaken by the treasury.

He expressed hope that other similar reports will be documented in the same way, particularly going by his experience as a politician.

Idris, however, said the book will among other things, be of immense benefits to state governments planning to implement the TSA.