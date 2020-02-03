Buhari, Fayemi Mourn Ex-NADECO Chieftain, Arthur Nwankwo

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja and Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi at the weekend condoled with government and people of Anambra State over the demise of former Vice Chairman of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and prolific writer, Dr. Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo, saying posterity will always remember his labour and sacrifices.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari commiserated with the family, friends, professional and political associates of the deceased.

According to Adesina, Buhari encouraged them to find solace in the contributions the writer made to national and global development by consistently pursuing and projecting values of peace, unity and love.

“President Buhari affirms that the late writer’s bridge-building efforts, like supporting the famous Handshake Across the Niger, and carefully picking the themes of his many publications to reflect national unity, while advocating for a collective vision, had served the purpose.

“The President believes Dr. Nwankwo’s investments in humanity will endure, especially standing for democracy and development at great risks, and working hard to ensure that the pivotal institutions are strengthened and sustained.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed statesman, and comfort his family,” the statement added.

On his part, Fayemi described the death of former Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Nwankwo, as a huge loss to the pro-democracy family and the country at large.

Fayemi in a condolence message, signed by his chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, described the late Nwankwo as one of the country’s foremost rights activists and a patriot who defied all odds in the battle against military dictatorship, which led to the enthronement of democracy in the country.

He described the late activist as a man of many parts- an intellectual, rights activist, prolific author, humanist and a pan-Nigeria leader who was ever at home with the ordinary folks.

He recalled Nwankwo’s major contributions to the agitation to end military dictatorship and enthrone democracy in the country, saying that the former NADECO chieftain would be remembered for his uncommon painstaking and analytical approach to knotty issues as well as his firmness, frankness and forthrightness when taking decisions.

“Nigeria and indeed the civil society has lost a rare gem. Dr Nwankwo loved his people and his country so passionately that he would do everything humanly possible to ensure their freedom and prosperity in a free, just and decent society.

“Dr Nwankwo left no one in doubt regarding his stand on Nigeria, especially the unity and progress of the country. He was a bridge builder, who worked with others to confront military dictatorship; an irrepressible advocate of good governance, rule of law as well as a just society.

“We will miss the deep and insightful analysis of this great pan-Africanist on critical national issues, his courageous voice as well as his wise counsel.

“We are however comforted with the fact he lived an impactful life, made his mark and left a legacy of service and honour which will inspire many generations,” he said.