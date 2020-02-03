Bandits Kill Seminarian after Three Weeks in Captivity

John Shiklam in Kaduna

One of the four students of the Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, kidnapped by gunmen about three weeks ago, has been killed by his abductors.

The four students were abducted on January 9, when the bandits invaded the school, located at Kakau, on the dreaded Kaduna-Abuja road, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits, dressed in military uniforms, shot sporadically upon arrival at the school.

In the wake of their abduction, the state police command had called on all private school proprietors within the state to liaise with the nearest police formation for security advice/coverage and to promptly report incidents or suspicious persons around their environment so as to ensure prompt response of the police and to forestall future occurrence.

However, three of the students were later released following the payment of an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.

But the fourth seminarian whose name was given as Nnadi Michael, was said to have been murdered by the bandits on a date that could not be confirmed.

The Registrar of the school, Rev. Fr. Joel Usman, who confirmed the killing of Michael in a statement, said: “This is to inform all our friends and well-wishers that the remaining abducted seminarian has been found dead. Thank you very much for your prayerful support. Let us keep praying for Nigeria in great distress. Please let us remain faithful in the Risen Lord. May the soul of our brother, Nnadi Michael and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace with the Lord.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mr. Yakubu Sabo, could not be reached for reaction as his mobile phone was switched off.