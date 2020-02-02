PDP Can Produce Next Edo Governor, says Makinde

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Oluseyi Makinde saturday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could win the next governorship election in Edo State.

Makinde expressed the hope in Benin City after a meeting with the leadership of the PDP on how to conduct free, fair and credible ward congress in the state. After the meeting, Makinde explained the mission of the electoral committee, noting that it was constituted to conduct the ward congress and delegate election in Edo state.

He said: “We have started a process that revolves around the people. At the end of the day, it is the people of Edo State that will determine who will be their next governor.

“We have been talking to the aspirants and there have been serious engagement sessions since. We are hopeful that Edo is going to be for PDP in the next election.”

The governor assured the party faithful in the state that the process of electing their ward leaders will be transparent and void of any ambiguities.

“We have ensured that the process is transparent, free, fair and credible. You cannot say a process is not going to end well when it is just taking off,” he said.

He, therefore, urged all members of the PDP in Edo State “not to give a listening ears to what the ruling party in the state is saying, but be focused, determined and united to win the governorship election.”

According to him, the opposition and the pessimist will say what they have to say. But we have to do what we have to do to give confidence to our party members, the people of Edo state and Nigeria.

Commending the leadership of the delegation for his good job, a PDP governorship aspirant, Mr. Gideon Ikhine said the process has been very transparent.

He, however, warned that those whose tenures have past should leave the stage quietly and should not try to skew the process to his favour.

At ward 1 in Oredo Local Government Area, the outgoing ward chairman, Oduwa Igbinosun said that they all agreed on a consensus candidate.

On his part also, the new chairman of the ward, Paul Osula said the exercise was peaceful