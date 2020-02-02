Ita-Giwa Plans Big for 74th Birthday

For ageless and stylish woman, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, it is time, once again, to climb the mountaintop and thank her creator as she turns 74 on February 19.

Indeed, there have been frenetic preparations for the forthcoming 74th birthday celebrations of the former special assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

This is totally understandable going by what the woman of substance represents, especially in both the business and political worlds.

For those who know the high-flying celebrity very well, she doesn’t do her things in half measure. Hence, it is believed that the event, which comes up on February 22, will definitely be a gathering of the high and mighty in the society.

A source told Society Watch that the elegant and sophisticated woman would not leave any stone unturned to make the birthday celebration, which is scheduled to hold at her upscale Echoes of Calabar Restaurant, Akin Olugbade, Victoria Island, Lagos, memorable.

The source revealed further that the woman, famously known as Mama Bakassi, is expected to travel briefly to Lebanon to keep a date with her designer for the superlative and octane party that is expected to draw a large assemblage of dignitaries from across the country.