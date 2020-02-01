Upfield Charts Fresh Growth Path in New Appointment

As part of its growth strategy, plant-based consumer goods company, Upfield, has announced the appointment of Omotola Oyebanjo as Head, Corporate Affairs and Communications for Africa.

According to the company, the new appointment was part of the company’s corporate governance strategies to improve on its delivery.

Oyebanjo served as the immediate past Head of Corporate Communications, Lafarge Africa. She has close to two decades of experience in Corporate, Development and Marketing Communications across extractive, marketing and financial industries.

She was the Head, Strategic Communications and Media at Union Bank of Nigeria.

She also acted as communications consultant to Aerialview Marketing Communications Africa before she moved to British Council where she served as the Head of Corporate Communications.

She worked in a managerial capacity in the Internal Communications department of Unilever Nigeria.

As a consultant, Oyebanjo has managed accounts such as the Australian Trade Commission, International Breweries, Kia Motors, Haansbro Confectioneries, Nissan Motors, United Kingdom Education Advisory Services, Edinburgh Napier University Scotland, BPP University and Sheffield Hallam University UK.

She is also involved in several empowerment programmes for women and young people in Nigeria.