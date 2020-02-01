Trump’s Spiritual Adviser, Paula White, Adopts MFM Prayers

Pastor Paula White, spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump of United States, is causing some stir within the United States public sphere with her new firebrand prayers.

The source of the prayers, according to the Washington Post ( www.washingtonpost.com ), was linked to the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) church as revealed by a professor of theological studies at Concordia University, André Gagné.

White now freely dishes out her new firebrand prayers as campaigns for the country’s presidential election billed for this year revs up.

In a video of the January 5 sermon, posted by the liberal advocacy group, Right Wing Watch, televangelist pastor Paula White breathlessly calls on Jesus Christ to “command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now.”

She continues: “We declare that anything that’s been conceived in satanic wombs, that it will miscarry, it will not be able to carry forth any plan of destruction, any plan of harm,” White said before an auditorium of congregants.

“We come against the marine kingdom; we come against the animal kingdom.

“We declare that any strange winds – any strange winds that have been sent to hurt the church, sent against this nation, sent against our president, sent against myself, sent against others – we break it by the superior blood of Jesus right now.”

As of last Sunday morning, the clip, which was just under two minutes long, had been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

White’s words are largely being interpreted literally — that she wishes for evil women to have miscarriages — but she shared a rare response to the criticism in which she explained that she was speaking in metaphor, praying for evil plans to be foiled in her congregants’ lives.

Following the controversy that greeted White’s prayer, Professor André Gagné, rose in her defence, disclosing the origin of the prayers.

Gagné, in revealing the origin of the prayers, pointed to a book by Nigerian evangelist D.K. Olukoya that describes “satanic pregnancies” as “the plans that Satan has against a person’s life.”

Olukoya is general overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (worldwide).