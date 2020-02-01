Semifinalists Emerge in GTBank Masters Cup

Semifinalists have emerged in the Season 9 of the GTBank Masters Cup after two days of scintillating encounters in both the male and female categories at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos.

In the first quarter final match on Thursday, Anwar -ul- Islam, Agege gave CMS Boys Bariga, a football lesson as the boys from Agege walloped the Bariga Bombers 7-0 in a one-sided encounter.

In the second quarterfinals game in the boys category and last match of the day Eko Boys High School defeated Bakare Disu Oshodi Memorial Senior High School, 4-1 in a thrilling encounter.

In the girls’ category played earlier in the day, Ansar -ud-deen high school, Itire, defeated International School, Lagos 3-0, while Greensprings College, Lekki got the better of Corona College, Agbara 4-2.

The matches continued on Friday, and in the first game of the day, LeadForte Gate College, Lekki defeated Ansar -ud – deen College, Isolo, 3-1 while Queens College, Yaba walked over Atlantic Hall, Epe.

In the boys’ category, International School, Lagos were pummeled 1- 5 by Greensprings School, Lekki, while Kings College, Lagos defeated Birch Freeman High School, Surulere 3-1.