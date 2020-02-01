MTN Appreciates Trade Partners 

Telecommuncation giant, MTN Nigeria, has shown appreciation to its trade partners in the country who were affected by last year’s xenophobic attacks.

Tagged the ‘Y’ello Partners Appreciation Day’ (YPAD), the gesture took a form of get- together party and afforded the company a space to connect and relate more with partners in a very relaxed ambience.

The gesture kicked off with Lagos partners, moved to Abuja and ended in Owerri, recently.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Chief Operating Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue, thanked the partners for their loyalty and consistency.

He also seized the occasion to highlight some of the company’s achievements in the past year which were not limited to MTN listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a change in the company’s board, the launch of MoMo Agent, and Music Time, as well as winning the war on data subscription, amongst others.

Likewise in Owerri, the firm’s General Manager, Regional Operations (East), Mr Innocent Entonu, commended the partners for their cooperation which he said has rubbed off positively on the firm’s bottom line.

At the occasion, representative of MTN Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr Kunle Adebiyi briefed the audience on the company’s interventionary efforts to assuage businesses affected by the attack.

“We have helped to facilitate insurance payment for those trade partners whose businesses were insured. Also, those that weren’t and couldn’t pay staff salaries after the attack were assisted to do so. We are aware that the insurance companies have begun making payments.”

He also assured that the company would settle all security expenses incurred during the crisis, adding that efforts are in top gear to provide partners outlets with automatic security roller shutters

“This will serve as a first prevention measure to limit damage in case of a recurrence,” he said.