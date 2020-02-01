Man Utd Agrees Terms with Ighalo as Spurs Attempt to Sign the Nigerian Fails

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Odion Ighalo on personal terms and salary over a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua, with an option to buy, according to Sky in Italy.

United are now in contact with the Chinese club to finalise the move.

Ighalo is in pre-season training with Shenhua, but the new Chinese Super League season has been delayed due to the escalation of the coronavirus.

A medical could be held in China, but United still face a race to complete a move before the 11pm deadline closes.

Tottenham also made their own late attempt to secure a loan deal for former Watford striker Ighalo on Deadline Day.

United earlier had a £20m bid for Bournemouth striker Joshua King rejected as the club target cover in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford, but their pursuit of the Norway international appears to have ended.

But what shirt number could he wear is another big question? Seven options are open for the Nigerian to explore.

At previous clubs, namely Udinese and Granada, Ighalo has worn the No 16, No 7, No 89 and No 25.

Ighalo then moved to Watford and played for them in the Premier League, scoring 16 goals in the 2015/16 season while wearing the No 24.

Since moving to China, he’s played for two clubs – Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Shenhua, where he’s worn the No 9.

If he were to move to United, the two big numbers available for forwards are the No 7 and No 11.

The No 7 was previously worn by Alexis Sanchez while Anthony Martial wore the No 11.

Tottenham also made their own late attempt to secure a loan deal for former Watford striker Ighalo on Deadline Day.

After the home game against Wolves on Saturday, United have a 16-day gap before they play Chelsea in their next Premier League fixture.

Tottenham, who have explored a number of short-term options to cover for the injured Harry Kane this month, are increasingly unlikely to sign a striker but continue to explore what are now limited options.