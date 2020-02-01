Adeoye’s ‘Inspiring Change Conference’ 2020

By Azuka Ogujiuba



With 6 editions under its belt, ICC2020 returns with MORE, as it announces the 7th edition of the life-changing initiate, scheduled to hold in March.

In exactly 7 weeks, the Esob Heroes Initiative; Inspiring Change Conference in commemoration of World International Women’s Day, will return for its 7th run, with the theme -There Is More.

The initiative which was founded in 2013 by AdesunmboAdeoye, Convener of the annual conference and founder of Esob Heroes, presents an opportunity for social change and impact in yet another power packed edition.

This year’s conference holds in two-tiers, comprising of aeuphoric 12-hour twitter conversation, which featureshourly Q&A sessions on Day 1, Friday 6th of March with leading panellists. Followed closely on Saturday 14thMarch, is a 4-hour physical convergence on Day 2 of the program at the Wisdom Arena, 1 Williams Estate, opposite FCMB, Agege.

The 7th edition boasts of a diverse panel which includes; key note speaker for the conference- Hon.Abike Dabiri, host- Adesunmbo Adeoye, panelists- Stephanie Busari, Toyin Abraham, Osayi Alile and a host of other notableleading female personalities.

ICC2020 is scheduled to take place on Friday 6th of March 2020 on twitter and 14th of March 2020 at Wisdom Arena, Agege, Lagos.

Since its inception, Inspiring Change Conference has plateaued into a household name and has gone on to be aLaunchpad for SME’s, attendees and beneficiaries of the laudable initiative.