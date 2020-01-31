Transfer Deadline Day: Spending Exceeds £1.5bn

Transfer spending by Premier League clubs in January increased from last year after two big deals were confirmed on the penultimate day of the winter window.

With just hours remaining, the total outlay by top-flight clubs stands at £185.1m, an increase from the £180m spent last year, but a long way off the £430m record from 2018.

Clubs across Europe, including in England and Scotland, cannot sign players after Friday, 31 January.

For Premier League and English Football League clubs the deadline is 23:00 GMT – with Scotland’s at midnight.

Some reported transfers include Manchester United’s pursuit of a striker – with Dalian Yifang striker Salomon Rondon being considered – and Arsenal’s links with Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar.

United’s signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon for £47m has been, by far, the biggest deal up until now.

Spurs have made the loan signing of Real Betis midfielder Giovani lo Celso permanent for a fee of £27.2m and added forward Steven Bergwijn for £27m from PSV Eindhoven, after selling Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan for £16.9m.

As mentioned, the Blades signed Berge for a reported £22m, Wolves have spent a reported £16.9m on Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiakos and Aston Villa spent £10m on Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid spent £26m on Flamengo youngster Reinier Jesus and Borussia Dortmund bought Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland for £17m.

Australian Open: Djokovic Beats Federer to Reach Final

* Muguruza to play American Sofia Kenin in Saturday’s final

Novak Djokovic moved a step closer to retaining the Australian Open title with a straight-set semi-final win over injury-hit rival Roger Federer.

Serbia’s Djokovic was 4-1 and 40-0 down in the opening set before recovering to win the tie-break.

That laid the platform for the 32-year-old second seed to go on and win 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-3.

Djokovic, aiming for a 17th Grand Slam title, will face Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.

“The match could have definitely gone a different way if he had used those break points [in the sixth game],” Djokovic said.

“He started well – I was nervous.

“Respect to Roger for coming out tonight. He was obviously hurt and wasn’t close to his best in terms of movement.”

Victory would mean a record-extending eighth Australian Open triumph for Djokovic, who has lost just three matches at Melbourne Park in the past 10 tournaments.

It would also move him within three of 38-year-old’s Federer’s all-time record of 20 men’s Grand Slam singles titles and within two of Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who lost to Thiem in Wednesday’s quarter-final

Djokovic was the heavy favourite to beat his long-time rival in what was their 50th meeting.

In the ladies single, Garbine Muguruza continued her recent revival by reaching the Australian Open final with a straight-set win over Romania’s Simona Halep.

She will face American Sofia Kenin in Saturday’s final.

The unseeded Spaniard, 26, battled past the fourth seed in a tense 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 semi-final victory.

The two-time Grand Slam champion fought off four set points in the opener and twice came back from a break down in the second.