Transfer Deadline Day: Spending Exceeds £1.5bn

Transfer spending by Premier League clubs in January increased from last year after two big deals were confirmed on the penultimate day of the winter window.

With just hours remaining, the total outlay by top-flight clubs stands at £185.1m, an increase from the £180m spent last year, but a long way off the £430m record from 2018.

Clubs across Europe, including in England and Scotland, cannot sign players after Friday, 31 January.

For Premier League and English Football League clubs the deadline is 23:00 GMT – with Scotland’s at midnight.

Some reported transfers include Manchester United’s pursuit of a striker – with Dalian Yifang striker Salomon Rondon being considered – and Arsenal’s links with Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar.

United’s signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon for £47m has been, by far, the biggest deal up until now.

Spurs have made the loan signing of Real Betis midfielder Giovani lo Celso permanent for a fee of £27.2m and added forward Steven Bergwijn for £27m from PSV Eindhoven, after selling Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan for £16.9m.

As mentioned, the Blades signed Berge for a reported £22m, Wolves have spent a reported £16.9m on Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiakos and Aston Villa spent £10m on Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid spent £26m on Flamengo youngster Reinier Jesus and Borussia Dortmund bought Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland for £17m.