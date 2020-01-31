Senate Okays Obiora as CBN Deputy Governor

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It also approved an 18-man board for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) while a new senator took his oath of office.

The confirmation of Obiora was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions read at plenary by its Chairman, Senator Uba Sani, which recommended the confirmation of the nominee.

The Senate thereafter dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report and eventually confirmed Obiora as CBN deputy governor.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter dated January 16, 2020 addressed to Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary on January 28, had requested the confirmation of Obiora for the position.

The president in the two-paragraph letter, said: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Obiora upon invitation appeared on Wednesday before the Senate committee, which after screening, considered him fit for appointment as CBN deputy governor and so recommended him to the Senate for confirmation.

The Senate also yesterday confirmed the appointment of Sikiru Hassan as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Seventeen other nominees for the board of the commission were also confirmed by the upper chamber following the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, headed by Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, that recommended the nominees for confirmation.

The confirmed board nominees include Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa from Bauchi State as Executive Commissioner – Operation, Inspection and Licensing; Nura Hassan Yakasai from Kano State as Executive Commissioner – Policy, Personnel Management and Finance and Sheikh Momoh Suleman Imonikhe from Edo State as Executive Commissioner – Planning , Research, Statistics, Information and Library.

Other nominees to serve as part-time members are Mrs Halimat Jibril from Niger State, Abba Jatto from Borno State, Garba Umar from Sokoto State and Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah from Ebonyi State .

Others include Sadiq Musa from Delta State, Mrs. Akintunde Basirat Olayinka from Ogun State, Shehu Dogo as representative of Ministry of Aviation and Nura Abba Rimi as representative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Others are Rabi Bello Isa as representative of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Zainab Sherrif as representative of Ministry of Health; Aminu Bako Yarima as representative of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS); Dr Bala Muhammad (Jama’atul Nasir Islam; Yusuf Nwoha (NSCIA) and Ibrahim Ishaq Nuhu as representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Buhari in a letter to the Senate president on November 28, 2019, had forwarded Hassan’s name as well as those of the other board members to the Senate for confirmation.

The president in the letter entitled: “Appointment of Chairman and members of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)”, anchored the appointments on section 3(2) of the Commission’s establishment Act 2006.

Meanwhile, Senator Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday took his oath of office before the Senate president.

Ekpenyong, representing Akwa-Ibom North-West Senatorial District took the oath administered on him by the Deputy Clerk of the Senate, Musa Abdullahi, at about 10:40 am after the adoption of the votes and proceedings for Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Ekpenyong defeated the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the re-run election for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, held last Saturday in Essien Udim Local Government Council.

But Akpabio, whose challenge of the declaration of Ekpenyong as winner of the seat in the last general election had culminated in the Court of Appeal nullifying the PDP candidate’s victory and an order for re-run election, had pulled out of the race before the poll on Saturday.