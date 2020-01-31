RECTEM Poised to Reshape Entrepreneurial, Vocational Skills

Mary Nnah

In a bid to reshape entrepreneurial and vocational skills with structured curriculum to respond to community needs, the Rector, Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), Redemption Camp, Ogun State, Dr. Stella Mofunnaya, has reiterated the institution’s commitment to equip students with the right knowledge to be technically productive.

Mofunnaya who disclosed this at a press briefing heralding the second edition of the institution’s matriculation ceremony slated to hold on February 7, 2020, at RCCG camp, Mowe Ogun State, stated that the institution is focusing on skilling the students on technical and vocational training.

Stressing that RECTEM is research intensive and technologically oriented, she added, “this is based on its set patterns of exploratory innovations. The students are engaged in rigorous academic study as well as practical exploratory discoveries.

“Technical education has a high potential to contribute to human development, which is number one goal of the institution. From what the students have developed, it is evidence that the school is interested in building job creators and entrepreneurial champions.”

She added that it is compulsory for the students to gain practical knowledge, not just theoretical steps, regardless of their choice of study as the polytechnic vision is to raise champions in the fields of technology and management.

Mofunnaya explained that the college’s vigorous involvement in research and development in technology, through its vision, outside the traditional classroom environment, is to provide its students with an education that is combined with rigorous academic study and the excitement of practical exploration through real-life simulations and extensive learning.

She added that the polytechnic kicked off with 10 programmes in the schools of Science and Technology; Management Studies; Engineering Technology; and Environmental Science, all of which are of international standard and approved by the National Board for Technical Education on the spot.

On his part, Chairman of the governing council, Prof. Johnson Odesola, who was represented by the deputy chairman, Dr Samuel Olaniyan said they want everyone to have access to qualitative education especially in STEM education.

Olaniyan said the institution has strengthened its entrepreneurial education such that graduates from the college would parade the entrepreneurial spirit and promote self-reliance.

“RECTEM has rebranded technical education as they have created access to good education which covers both the basic need and the strategic need that would yield access to other opportunities.

“This is with the view to consider everyone irrespective of class to have access to qualitative education especially indigent students who benefits from their scholarship scheme.

“The institution plans to run part time courses so those who are gainfully employed and intend to get education have access to it. We, therefore, ensure we employ sound and well qualified members of staff to engage the students.

“The quality of our training is high and we do not comprise the quality of our students. We are training the middle level manpower, to create a pool of highly trained technicians and technologists that will support the nation’s engineering infrastructural development as well as the growth and development of the country’s small and mediums enterprises,” he said.

He noted that the founder of the college, Pastor E.A Adeboye had a clear concept to enhance the standard of technical education in the country through building the human capacity in the field of science, technology and management, thus his heavily investment in the college.