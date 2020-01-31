Orient Garden City: The Birth of New Luxury Community in Owerri

Mary Ovie

In no distant time, Imo State will boast of the best, exclusive and the most expensive estate ‘Orient Garden City’ in the South-east part of the country, if not Nigeria.

Orient Garden City will be among the few neighbourhoods in Nigeria that can rival other beautiful neighbourhoods of the world.

The unique estate, which would have a nine-hole golf course within the scheme as well as other recreations, was established to bridge the gap on the need for quality housing scheme within the state.

Orient Garden City was also birthed out of need to provide luxury and secured neighbourhood with world class infrastructures in Owerri to encourage investors to live, work and play within an established scheme in Owerri, which already has huge industrialisation potentials, as the city seats right in the middle of South-east and South-south market population.

Orient Garden City Limited is a registered company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), with primary aim and objectives to provide real estate development, building construction, property and facility management services. The company is made up of seasoned, highly skilled individuals and companies in estate development and construction, architectural designing, building engineers, town planners, property & facility managers with a combined local and foreign experiences.

The estate is located at Owerri-Port Harcourt Express Road, Just after Avu Junction, New Owerri, approximately four minutes drive from the famous Asumpta Cathedral Catholic Church, Imo State.

The Director of Orient Garden City, Mr. Ugochukwu Okpara disclosed that residents of the estate would enjoy luxury living, quality, class, affordable lifestyle, serenity, peace and security.

One of the greatest setbacks facing the country is poor management and maintenance culture. These could be seen in most private and public facilities including roads and houses.

But according to Dr Ikem Ume-ezeoke, one of the brains behind the project, “we are also bringing differently, apart from the luxury and secured environment, a strong facility management team that would be independent, to ensure the maintenance of the estates is optimally maximised in the years to come.”

Furthermore, these dynamic team insist the estate would be managed by a strict building codes to strictly control excessive abuse guidelines that may be violated by residents builders.

Residence would be expected to sign into the “building codes and guidelines” as well as “service agreement” for smooth adherence to rules and regulations.