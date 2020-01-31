Makinde: Amotekun Shaping up Well

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Thursday said that the South-west security initiative, Operation Amotekun was shaping up well.

Makinde spoke at the 80th Annual General Conference of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, in Ashi, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan, the state capital.

“I was with the Inspector-General of Police yesterday (Wednesday) and we had deliberation on how to make our state and country secure.

“We also discussed on how Amotekun is not supposed to replace the function of the Nigeria Police Force and the community police they are setting up. Very soon, we will begin to reap the reward of OperationAmotekun.

“All the issues before us are being addressed right now; Amotekun is definitely here to stay.”

I will continue to work for the benefit of all to provide a peaceful, safe and secure state. We cannot worship God in an atmosphere of fear. I am happy that Amotekun is shaping up brilliantly.”

The governor commended the Church for its continuous prayer for the success of his administration and urged them to have deliberations on how the Church would move forward.

On the local government crisis, he said, “The councils’ dissolution case is before the court. There is a court injunction against the people who are trying to foment trouble. For me as the chief security officer, we will definitely not allow lawlessness.”

Earlier, the Supreme Head of the C and S Unification Church Worldwide, Dr. Solomon Alao, urged the National Assembly to amend the constitution to ensure that general elections were held in November such that all legal entanglements would have been resolved before inauguration in May.

He said, “It does not make sense to elect a governor only to have him removed six months after.”