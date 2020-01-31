Former Naval Chief, Admiral Koshoni, Dies at 77

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

A former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Patrick Koshoni, has died at the age of 77.

Koshoni was Chief of Naval Staff under the former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), between 1986 and 1990.

A statement issued by the Naval Headquarters, Abuja, said the late Koshoni died on January 25, 2020 after a brief illness in Lagos.

Koshoni served the nation meritoriously as the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command and as honourable minister of health, transport and aviation, as well as labour and productivity.

According to the Naval Spokesman, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, the late Admiral was a member of the Supreme Military Council and Federal Executive Council from January 1984 to August 1985.

During his tenure as the Chief of the Naval Staff, he led initiatives for the articulation of Nigeria’s foremost maritime strategy, the Nigerian Navy Trident Strategy and helped to institutionalise the presidential fleet review, manpower rationalisation for the service and the Chief of Naval Staff’s Annual Conference, which has continued to serve as a veritable platform for strategic engagement and policy review. On retirement from service, the indefatigable Admiral also served as the Chairman, National Internal Security Organisation (defunct National Guard).

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Margaret Aderoju Koshoni, children and several grandchildren.