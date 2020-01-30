Sensitise Residents on Lassa Fever Prevention, Osun Tells LGAs

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State government has mandated all local government areas (LGAs) and local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state to sensitise residents on measures to be adopted in the prevention of Lassa fever.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Yekini Adeleke Adebayo and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Pharmacist Olasiji Olamiju gave this indication during an urgent sensitisation of the council chairmen in Abere recently.

The mandate, according to Olamiju, was sequel to the spread of the disease in some states of the federation, including the neighbouring Ondo State, where about 19 victims have reportedly died.

He said: “Tell your wards to keep their environment clean. People should stop exposing their food items to urine or faeces of rats.”

He also hinted that the government has prepared isolation centres for victims should there be any reported case of the disease, while arrangements have also been made to protect the health officers that would be in charge of their treatments.

Adebayo charged the council chairmen to handle the campaign with uttermost sense of duty, explaining that they also have the mandate to guarantee healthy living in the areas.

Describing the mandate given to the council as a very critical

project, Adebayo stressed that stakeholders must be actively involved to ensure that the desired result is achieved.

He then charged the council chairmen to explore the opportunity of radio and television adverts to ensure that the campaign gets to the nooks and crannies of the state.