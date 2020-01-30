Quickteller Launches New Campaign

Quickteller, the consumer payment platform of Pan-African integrated digital payments company, Interswitch, has launched a new campaign themed “Everything is Possible”. The campaign demonstrates the ubiquitous nature of the Quickteller platform.

The commercials, which have just been released, are in two versions: ‘The Big Idea’ and ‘Possibility’. Both versions are in furtherance of the previous Quickteller campaign – “One less thing to worry about” – and reiterate the ease and universality of the Quickteller platform. The commercials deploy the use of humour and creativity to subtly drive in the point that on Quickteller, a user can pay for almost anything they can imagine.

Both commercials are a body of great creative thinking and drive home the overarching message that everything is possible on the Quickteller Platform. The commercials both depict the importance of a platform that makes payment possible irrespective of person, location and needs. Quickteller enables everyone to make transactions on the go, with a few clicks.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Group Head, Quickteller Marketing, Olawale Akanbi, highlighted the importance of transacting on a platform that provides a vast number of services in the digital payment space.

He said: “It’s amazing to know that you can pay for almost anything on Quickteller. At Quickteller, we are committed to making all payments possible on our platform. This is why we are continuously expanding the services available on Quickteller.

“From just a platform where you could transfer money, customers can now perform more transactions that speak to their lifestyle, businesses, passion and even their careers.”

According to Akanbi, “This campaign illustrates the compelling point that Quickteller makes almost anything possible. Both versions of the campaign are a natural flow from the previous campaign and consistent with our messaging that payments are easier and most convenient on the Quickteller platform. It is simply a visual metaphor for everyday payments made easy by Quickteller.”

The commercials feature celebrities such as Bovi (a leading Comedian), Ini Dima Okojie (Nollywood actress) and Eric Omondi (a Comedian based in Kenya, who is one of the best comedians in Africa).

Services available on the platform include: payment of toll fees, state government payments, purchase of airtime, flight tickets, funds transfer, payment of cable bills (TV), quick loans, event tickets, online shopping from over 100 global stores, JAMB ePins and every other thing you can think of.