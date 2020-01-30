NNPC Sets up S’final Clash against ExxonMobil

It was another thrilling day at the ongoing preliminaries of the football event of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG) as semi-finalists emerged following the conclusion of procedings on Match Day 3 at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Lagos. Today is rest day.

Team DPR who were 6-1 winners over SEPLAT on Tuesday, booked their place in the semi finals after another dominant display against PTI in the last match played yesterday. DPR won 3-1 as captain of PTI saw red after he brought down a DPR striker near the vital area.

His dismissal weakened the PTI defence line as DPR players soon took advantage of their numerical superiority to score two quick goals. PTI pulled one back but the overwhelming display of the DPR players resulted in a collapse of their defence. They conceded the third goal just before the final whitsle to end the encounter 3-1 in favour of DPR.

Earlier, TOTAL showed class as they anihilated EROTON 11-0 in their encounter. It was a game to forget for the EROTON players who were described by a spectator as tourists.

The massive score ensured they booked their place among the last four who will contest for semi-final spot against DPR on Friday.

Tournament giants, NNPC ensured nothing distracted them from their target of lifting the trophy this term as they crushed 2018 finalists, CHEVRON 5-0 to set up a semi-final pairing against the defending champion, ExxonMobil who recorded a hard-earned 1-0 victory over NAOC yesterday.

Hostilities will resume Friday with the two semi-final matches taking the centre stage.