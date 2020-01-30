Malabu: Court Grants Adoke N50m Bail

By Alex Enumah

Justice Abubakar Kutigi of an Abuja High Court sitting in Gwagwalada area of Abuja, on Thursday granted bail in the sum of N50m to former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke SAN.

Also admitted to bail in the sum of N50m and N10m are Aliu Abubakar and Rasky Gbinigie, who are second and third defendants respectively in the alleged fraud trial by the federal government.

Justice Kutigi who granted the defendants bail while delivering ruling in their individual bail applications also ordered the defendants to provide a surety each in like sum to their individual bail.

The sureties must however be owners of property in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adoke and his co-defendants were last Thursday arraigned before Justice Kutigi on a 42 count charge of fraud, criminal breach of trust amongst others.

In the charge with number CR/151/2020, the federal government is alleging that Adoke and other respondents received gratification to carry out a fraudulent oil deal.

The others are Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Ultra Deep Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Limited.

Details later…