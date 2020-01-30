Legislate on Amotekun, Ooni, Adams urge state assemblies

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, have thrown their weights behind the immediate legislation of the southwest security outfits, code named “Operation Amotekun”

The foremost monarch admonished southwest legislatures in their respective states to fast track the process that would make Amotekun lawful and achievable.

“In Yoruba land and across the southwest, things have changed with the introduction of Amotekun. I happy for the southwest governors,, and this victory actually reflect the fact that there is little we can achieve without unity, that is why I am appealing to all traditional rulers to work in ensuring that Amotekun come to stay”,Adeyeye said

Meanwhile, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, also reiterated the need to legalize the

new initiative, stressing that Nigerians abroad can now bring investors that can help develop the country.

The victory achieved through Amotekun showcases the beauty of having all of us speak in one voice.

It shows that in unity, everything is possible. So I am using this opportunity to appeal to all the states House of Assemblies to do the needful by legislating the initiative, by giving it the necessary legal backing. When this is done, we can be sure of winning the war for a better future”

“Now that Operation Amotekun has come to stay, many of our members that came from abroad, across the 87 countries, where OPU is presently located are happy that the southwest is safe for them”. “They can know leverage on this new opportunity to bring investors into the country. It is not enough to have them abroad, it is good and ideal if they can come back home, bring investors that can help develop the southwest for us”

“This is possible if we can create the enabling environment for them. This is possible if we create the enabling environment. There are hopes in eco-tourism, there are hopes in developing agric-tourism, there are hopes in arts and sports tourism as it is done in the developed climes, ” Adams said.

The guest lecturer, Dr. Abiodun Agboola from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) slin his remarks said the Yoruba culture is like a nexus that can lead the race to greatness. He said foreigners would rather promote their culture and tradition.

“Those that colonize us will never abandon their culture and tradition forOyinbo usually add other culture instead, they would cultivate the habit of embracing other people’s culture. He said in Yorubaland, there is visible and invisible culture. I am appealing to everybidy don’t ignore our culture, tradition, and tradition”