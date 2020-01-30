Kwara Assembly Passes N162bn Budget

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State House of Assembly has approved N162,487,666,170 as the 2020 budget for the state.

This is against the N162, 060,661,985 presented to the lawmakers last month, by Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

The budget passed by members of the House of Assembly was 0.26 per cent or N427,004,185 higher.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Danladi, said the budget size was 55.06 per cent in favour of capital expenditure and was expected to drive infrastructural development in the state.

He said the 2020 budget would ensure paradigm shift from the old order.

Danladi, therefore promised that members of the House would carry out periodic legislative oversight function on the 2020 budget implementation.