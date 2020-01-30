Insecurity: CAN Declares 3-Day Fasting, Prayer for Nigeria

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has deckared a 3-day fasting and prayer to seek God’s intervention to end the wanton killings by insurgents, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and ritualists all over the country.

A statement issued on Thursday by CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said the fasting and prayer will start on FridayJanuary 31 and end on Sunday February 2.

He urged every local church to observe the prayer, adding that where possible, local churches should meet in the evening of each day of fasting to pray together.

CAN had earlier expressed concern.over the killing and abduction of innocent Nigerians particularly Christians by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Ayokunle said the Christian body declared three days of prayer and fasting to save Nigeria and Christians in particular from being consumed by insurgents, Islamic terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and ritualists all over the country.

According to the statement, “on Sunday 2nd, there will be prayer walk around each church’s locality pronouncing Jesus, the Prince of Peace as Lord and carrying placards saying ‘No’ to further killings and demanding that the Federal and State governments should rise up to their responsibility of securing the lives and property of the citizens.”