FG Highlights Benefits of Google Developers’ Space

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has said the launch of Google Developers Space in Lagos, Nigeria, will enhance digital transformation among Nigerian youths.

The minister who made the assertion at the launch of Google Developers Space in Lagos, recently, was represented by the Managing Director of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Ms. Abimbola Alale. According to Pantami, “The launch of Google Developers Space in Lagos is a welcome development, because it will serve as a platform to empower Nigerians to acquire digital skills and carry out digital research on new trends, in line with the aspirations and goals of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.” Alale, in an interview with journalists, said it had been the dream of the minister to see Nigerian youths rank equal among their peers in developed countries of the world, and to ensure that Nigerian youths are digitally empowered, adding that the minister has shown full support for startup hubs and youths development in the country.

On her part, the Country Director, Google Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan said: “Google is very excited to launch the Google Developers Space in Nigeria, because it aligns with the drive of the federal government to digitally transform Nigerians. Developed countries around the world have develop hubs that drive technology innovation in their countries, and the Silicon Valley is a good example.

“We have seen a lot of tech startups that emerged from those hubs, having been exposed to technology tools and infrastructure, as well as access to research, mentorship and investors.

“That has helped to foster vibrancy and growth of tech startups across globe and that is what we want to achieve with Google Developers Space that is open to all free of charge, especially for those who desire to acquire more technology skills.”

Speaking at a panel session during the launch, the Launchpad Accelerator Africa Head of Operations, Onajite Emerhor, said:

“Google is strengthening its commitment to supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Africa by opening the Google Developers Space. We have partnered with Impact Hub to bring the Space to life and worked with a local company called Spacefinish, which designed it specifically to create an environment that fosters collaboration and innovation. We’re looking forward to working with startups and other players in the ecosystem from across the continent at the Space.”